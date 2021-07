Lontoossa Charlie Hebdo -paitaa pitänyttä kristittyä puukotettiin

Eilen kello 15:34 paikallista aikaa poliisi ryntäsi Hyde Parkiin saatuaan ilmoituksen naisesta, jota oli puukotettu.

At 1534hours Police attended Hyde Park to reports of a female with stab wounds.

A female is now being treated with minor injuries.

Police have found a knife discarded nearby. Crime scenes are in place.

Any information that can help call 101 and quote CAD 4376/25JUL21

— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) July 25, 2021