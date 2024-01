New Yorkin synagogasta löytyi laiton tunneli – juutalaiset mellakoivat puolustaessaan sitä

#BREAKING: The #NYPD discover secret tunnels under a synagogue in #NewYork

The tunnel allowed members of Chabad (a Hasidic #Jew sect) to attend the synagogue during lockdown.

Arrests are being made.#NYC #NYCTunnels #Lockdown #SECRET #NewYorkCity #NewYorkTimes #BREAKING_NEWS pic.twitter.com/6gkItRK9oL

— World News Hub (@WorldNewsHubWNH) January 9, 2024